Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fukuoka University Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner and Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Snow

    AFN Sasebo

    Fukuoka University students took a tour of Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo and the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) on Friday, June 7th. The tour gives students the opportunity to learn about the U.S. Navy and how we cooperate with Japan as well as the Japan Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 23:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927273
    VIRIN: 240607-N-OR754-6263
    Filename: DOD_110379067
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fukuoka University Tour, by PO3 Colin Lightner and PO2 Daniel Snow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    USS America (LHA-6)
    Fukuoka University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT