Fukuoka University Tour

Fukuoka University students took a tour of Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo and the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) on Friday, June 7th. The tour gives students the opportunity to learn about the U.S. Navy and how we cooperate with Japan as well as the Japan Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)