    Tiger Strike 24

    MALAYSIA

    06.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), conduct Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 29 to June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 22:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927271
    VIRIN: 240611-M-PO838-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379056
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MY

    15th MEU, Tiger Strike 24, BLT 1/5, USS Somerset, 10th BDE (Para), Malaysia

