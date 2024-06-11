U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), conduct Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 29 to June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
