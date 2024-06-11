Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240523-N-CM740-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 23, 2024) - U.S. 7th Fleet awarded its Shore Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2024 in a ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, May 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 22:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927268
    VIRIN: 240523-N-CM740-1002
    Filename: DOD_110379019
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Resort
    SOY
    Sailor
    CFAY
    Chaplain
    SPOT
    CREDO

