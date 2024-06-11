Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CREDO Japan Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240607-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 7, 2024) - An advertisement featuring Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation, otherwise known as CREDO. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 22:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927267
    VIRIN: 240607-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379018
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CREDO Japan Spot, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Resort
    SOY
    Sailor
    CFAY
    Chaplain
    SPOT
    CREDO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT