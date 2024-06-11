Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7304th MRTC Moulage Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Raymond Benitez 

    Exercise News Day

    Lt. Col. Crystal Tandy, 7304th Medical Readiness and Training Command, and Sgt. James Edwards, 352nd Field Hospital, participated in the Effect and Enabler Moulage training exercise at Fort Hunter, Liggett, California, on June 8, 2024. The training is part of exercise Global Medic to help Soldiers increase medical emergency readiness in deployment environments. Tandy oversees the preparation for the moulage, a French word that commonly refers to the use of makeup to mimic injury, as a joint task alongside Canadian army soldiers who help set up dummy casualties, make-up injuries, and cut-suit actors.

    Sgt. Edwards directly participates in the exercise as the emergency medical technician NCOIC. His role in the exercise is to respond to different obstacles and challenges. There are a variety of preplanned circumstances that will test Soldiers in their skills, knowledge, and reaction time such as actors who pose as civilian casualties. The Medical Readiness Training Command executes Exercise Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, combat-ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 927264
    VIRIN: 240606-A-BQ078-1200
    Filename: DOD_110378889
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7304th MRTC Moulage Training, by CPL Raymond Benitez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Global Medic
    207th PAD
    Exercise News Days
    CSTX 24-01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT