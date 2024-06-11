7304th MRTC Moulage Training

Lt. Col. Crystal Tandy, 7304th Medical Readiness and Training Command, and Sgt. James Edwards, 352nd Field Hospital, participated in the Effect and Enabler Moulage training exercise at Fort Hunter, Liggett, California, on June 8, 2024. The training is part of exercise Global Medic to help Soldiers increase medical emergency readiness in deployment environments. Tandy oversees the preparation for the moulage, a French word that commonly refers to the use of makeup to mimic injury, as a joint task alongside Canadian army soldiers who help set up dummy casualties, make-up injuries, and cut-suit actors.
Sgt. Edwards directly participates in the exercise as the emergency medical technician NCOIC. His role in the exercise is to respond to different obstacles and challenges. There are a variety of preplanned circumstances that will test Soldiers in their skills, knowledge, and reaction time such as actors who pose as civilian casualties. The Medical Readiness Training Command executes Exercise Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, combat-ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow.
