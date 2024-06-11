240514-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2024) Petty Officer Sean Lynch hosts a Pacific Passport to Kinkaku-Ji Temple in Kyoto. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 21:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927260
|VIRIN:
|240514-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110378885
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, Pacific Passport Kinkaku-ji Temple, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
