    Pacific Passport Kinkaku-ji Temple

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240514-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2024) Petty Officer Sean Lynch hosts a Pacific Passport to Kinkaku-Ji Temple in Kyoto. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Kyoto
    Pacific Passport
    Kinkaku-ji

