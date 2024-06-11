U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force chaplains participate in an Orthodox church service during a Jungle Religious Ministry course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance their religious ministry skills while operating in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927254
|VIRIN:
|240408-M-DY477-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110378821
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chaplains Participate in an Orthodox church service at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplain
Training
