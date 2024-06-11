BRoll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys transport Marines from RAAF Townsville for WADER

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, take off in MV-22B Ospreys at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, QLD, Australia, June 9, 2024. Marines were transported in MV-22B Ospreys from RAAF Townsville to RAAF Darwin after disembarking HMAS Adelaide (L01) for the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal alongside their Australian Allies, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)
|06.09.2024
|06.12.2024 21:34
|B-Roll
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
