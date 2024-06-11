Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys transport Marines from RAAF Townsville for WADER

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.09.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, take off in MV-22B Ospreys at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, QLD, Australia, June 9, 2024. Marines were transported in MV-22B Ospreys from RAAF Townsville to RAAF Darwin after disembarking HMAS Adelaide (L01) for the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal alongside their Australian Allies, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927252
    VIRIN: 240609-M-QM580-2001
    Filename: DOD_110378815
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU

    TAGS

    Marines
    HMAS Adelaide
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER
    I MEF Summer Series

