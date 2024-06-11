Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains conduct land navigation at the Jungle Warfare Training Center

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force chaplains participate in land navigation training during a Jungle Religious Ministry course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance their religious ministry skills while operating in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927244
    VIRIN: 240408-M-DY477-1005
    Filename: DOD_110378774
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Chaplains
    Land Navigation
    Survival Skills

