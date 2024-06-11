Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training at the Jungle Warfare Training Center

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force chaplains complete tactical combat casualty care training during a Jungle Religious Ministry course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2024. JREL teaches chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance their religious ministry skills while operating in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927243
    VIRIN: 240408-M-DY477-1002
    Filename: DOD_110378769
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Chaplains Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training

    TAGS

    Chaplains
    TCCC
    Training
    Combat Casualty Care
    JREL

