    Jungle scenery at Jungle Warfare Training Center

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Jungle environment scenery located at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2024. The JWTC trains Marines to conduct jungle warfare operations and survival techniques needed in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927241
    VIRIN: 240408-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110378764
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle scenery at Jungle Warfare Training Center, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Scenery
    environment
    Jungle
    JWTC
    Camp Gonsalves

