Willy Wonka Jr. Musical

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at all the hard work the MWR Theater Group is doing to prepare for the upcoming showings of their production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” an all-ages musical!



The showings will be held at the Camp Zama Community Recreation Center and are scheduled for:



- Friday, June 21, at 5 p.m.

- Saturday, June 22, at 3 p.m.

- Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m.



Tickets are on sale now at Outdoor Recreation at the CRC!



