    Willy Wonka Jr. Musical

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is a behind-the-scenes look at all the hard work the MWR Theater Group is doing to prepare for the upcoming showings of their production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” an all-ages musical!

    The showings will be held at the Camp Zama Community Recreation Center and are scheduled for:

    - Friday, June 21, at 5 p.m.
    - Saturday, June 22, at 3 p.m.
    - Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m.

    Tickets are on sale now at Outdoor Recreation at the CRC!

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927236
    VIRIN: 240613-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110378714
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    MWR
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

