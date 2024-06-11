Behind the Triad Locomotives

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Come with Garrison Commander Col Stephen Messenger as he visits with Terry Altman, Installation Transportation Officer and Bill Peters, Locomotive Engineer. Fort McCoy, Wisconsin holds both of the Army Reserve’s diesel locomotives which are the only two in the entire Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy PAO)