Come with Garrison Commander Col Stephen Messenger as he visits with Terry Altman, Installation Transportation Officer and Bill Peters, Locomotive Engineer. Fort McCoy, Wisconsin holds both of the Army Reserve’s diesel locomotives which are the only two in the entire Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy PAO)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 18:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927228
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-CV950-5361
|Filename:
|DOD_110378565
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Triad Locomotives, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT