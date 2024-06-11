Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad Locomotives

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Come with Garrison Commander Col Stephen Messenger as he visits with Terry Altman, Installation Transportation Officer and Bill Peters, Locomotive Engineer. Fort McCoy, Wisconsin holds both of the Army Reserve’s diesel locomotives which are the only two in the entire Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy PAO)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 18:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927228
    VIRIN: 240612-A-CV950-5361
    Filename: DOD_110378565
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Behind the Triad Locomotives, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Conductor
    Railroad
    Locomotive
    Trains
    Behind the Triad

