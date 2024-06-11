Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCAD Celebrating Army's 249th Birthday

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    Join Colonel Kyle M. Hogan and SGM Jon L. Trawick as they celebrate the Army's 249th Birthday! In this special video, they reflect on the Army's rich history, honor the dedication and sacrifices of our soldiers, and share their pride in serving this great nation. Col. Hogan, SGM Trawick along with the CCAD team commemorate nearly two and a half centuries of bravery, service, and excellence. Happy Birthday, U.S. Army!

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 15:56
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCAD Celebrating Army's 249th Birthday, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Army
    Army Birthday
    AMCOM
    CCAD
    Army Depot

