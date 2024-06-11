CCAD Celebrating Army's 249th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join Colonel Kyle M. Hogan and SGM Jon L. Trawick as they celebrate the Army's 249th Birthday! In this special video, they reflect on the Army's rich history, honor the dedication and sacrifices of our soldiers, and share their pride in serving this great nation. Col. Hogan, SGM Trawick along with the CCAD team commemorate nearly two and a half centuries of bravery, service, and excellence. Happy Birthday, U.S. Army!