Join Colonel Kyle M. Hogan and SGM Jon L. Trawick as they celebrate the Army's 249th Birthday! In this special video, they reflect on the Army's rich history, honor the dedication and sacrifices of our soldiers, and share their pride in serving this great nation. Col. Hogan, SGM Trawick along with the CCAD team commemorate nearly two and a half centuries of bravery, service, and excellence. Happy Birthday, U.S. Army!
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927217
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-EP447-1001
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110378232
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CCAD Celebrating Army's 249th Birthday, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT