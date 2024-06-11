Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 MARE

    BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing

    Offutt AFB conducted a MARE or Major Accident Response Exercise on June 8th, 2024. Emergency and medical personnel from the 55th Wing participated with members of local hospitals and fire departments during the exercise.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 15:43
    Location: BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    55th MDG
    55th MSG

