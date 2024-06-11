Offutt AFB conducted a MARE or Major Accident Response Exercise on June 8th, 2024. Emergency and medical personnel from the 55th Wing participated with members of local hospitals and fire departments during the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927215
|VIRIN:
|240608-F-CV998-3830
|Filename:
|DOD_110378220
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 MARE, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
