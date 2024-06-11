Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Field Artillery Brigade Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    18th Field Artillery Brigade Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training program has integrated their Holistic Health and Fitness Human Performance Team into their program to maximize female recovery from pregnancy, and labor, to return to their units faster.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927205
    VIRIN: 240206-A-RN673-7811
    Filename: DOD_110378056
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    P3T
    H2F

