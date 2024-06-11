Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are FRC Southeast: Episode 1 - Manny Cabal

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's (FRCSE) Public Affairs Office launches the inaugural episode for a new video series, “We Are FRC Southeast.”
    This video features Manny Cabal, FRCSE’s Flight Test Supervisor, and the superior work happening within that area of the command.
    The series will be ongoing, highlighting exceptional team members and shops.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927200
    VIRIN: 240612-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_110377979
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are FRC Southeast: Episode 1 - Manny Cabal, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Readiness Center
    Navy
    navair
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    COMFRC
    COMFRC< NAVAIR

