We Are FRC Southeast: Episode 1 - Manny Cabal

Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's (FRCSE) Public Affairs Office launches the inaugural episode for a new video series, “We Are FRC Southeast.”

This video features Manny Cabal, FRCSE’s Flight Test Supervisor, and the superior work happening within that area of the command.

The series will be ongoing, highlighting exceptional team members and shops.