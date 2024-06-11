Demopolis Lock Repair Time-Lapse

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District and its partners finished repairs on the Demopolis Lock, in Demopolis, Alabama, after a part of the upper miter sill broke on January 16, 2024. The Demopolis Lock and Dam was reopened on May 16, 2024, after being closed for exactly four months. The time-lapse showcases the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its partners working around the clock to open the waterway for vital commercial traffic along the Alabama waterways.
(U.S. Army video/photo by Richard Allen, Lee Turnipseed, and Dalton Yoder)
