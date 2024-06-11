Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demopolis Lock Repair Time-Lapse

    DEMOPOLIS, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Dalton Yoder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District and its partners finished repairs on the Demopolis Lock, in Demopolis, Alabama, after a part of the upper miter sill broke on January 16, 2024. The Demopolis Lock and Dam was reopened on May 16, 2024, after being closed for exactly four months. The time-lapse showcases the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its partners working around the clock to open the waterway for vital commercial traffic along the Alabama waterways.


    (U.S. Army video/photo by Richard Allen, Lee Turnipseed, and Dalton Yoder)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927199
    VIRIN: 240516-A-EV896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110377957
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: DEMOPOLIS, ALABAMA, US

    This work, Demopolis Lock Repair Time-Lapse, by Dalton Yoder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Demopolis
    South Atlantic Division
    Mobile Distirct
    MobileDelivers
    AtlantaCorps
    U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

