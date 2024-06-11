Demopolis Lock Repair Time-Lapse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District and its partners finished repairs on the Demopolis Lock, in Demopolis, Alabama, after a part of the upper miter sill broke on January 16, 2024. The Demopolis Lock and Dam was reopened on May 16, 2024, after being closed for exactly four months. The time-lapse showcases the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its partners working around the clock to open the waterway for vital commercial traffic along the Alabama waterways.





(U.S. Army video/photo by Richard Allen, Lee Turnipseed, and Dalton Yoder)