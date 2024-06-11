The Pulse is a monthly newscast covering stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this episode we covered our prosthetic department, Flight Club Challenge, and the Artiss Symposeum. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 16:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927195
|VIRIN:
|240611-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377852
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Pulse: Ep. 12, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
