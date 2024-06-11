Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH47F Chinook Rotor Maintenance Mishap

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Angela Grice 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Recap of CH47F Rotor Maintenance Mishap. Safety Video for use in Safety Brief, Safety Stand down day etc.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 12:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927183
    VIRIN: 240611-A-XQ873-9354
    PIN: 240611-V
    Filename: DOD_110377667
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: US

    This work, CH47F Chinook Rotor Maintenance Mishap, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety aviation ch47F chinook

