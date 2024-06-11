Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th hosts KC-135 media flight

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman, Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot and Senior Airman Olivia Monk

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows journalists from Western Iowa flying with the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing as part of a media day event. During the flight, the group witnessed an inflight refueling with a group of A-10 fighter jets.
     
    The KC-135 flight departed Sioux City and made its way to the refueling area over Northwest Missouri where they met with a group of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 442nd Fighter Wing based at Whiteman Air Force Base near Kansas City.
     
    The media day event offered journalists a unique look inside the refueling wing’s air operations, that is usually only witnessed by members of military.
     
    Each passenger was invited to make their way to the boom pod in the back of the aircraft where they took turns lying next to the boom operator as the A-10s connected to the refueling boom.
     
    The passengers took photos and recorded video of the air refueling while looking through a small window in the back of the aircraft.
     
    As part of the event, media members had the opportunity to interview 185th air crew members and gain a better understanding of the unit’s air refueling mission.
     
    The KC-135 was created specifically for air refueling and has been in continuous operation in the U.S. Air Force since it was first introduced in the 1950s. The aircraft is also used to transports people and equipment around the globe.
     
    Passengers on the flight included RJ Breen and Morgan Jones from KTIV television along with Alyssa Tatsch from KCAU TV, and Mark Hahn from KSCJ Radio. Newspaper reporters included Mikaela Mackey and Rylan Howe from the Northwest Iowa Review, Hannah Schuh with the Sioux City Journal and Tim Loftus with the Sergeant Bluff Advocate.

