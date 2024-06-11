185th hosts KC-135 media flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows journalists from Western Iowa flying with the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing as part of a media day event. During the flight, the group witnessed an inflight refueling with a group of A-10 fighter jets.



The KC-135 flight departed Sioux City and made its way to the refueling area over Northwest Missouri where they met with a group of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 442nd Fighter Wing based at Whiteman Air Force Base near Kansas City.



The media day event offered journalists a unique look inside the refueling wing’s air operations, that is usually only witnessed by members of military.



Each passenger was invited to make their way to the boom pod in the back of the aircraft where they took turns lying next to the boom operator as the A-10s connected to the refueling boom.



The passengers took photos and recorded video of the air refueling while looking through a small window in the back of the aircraft.



As part of the event, media members had the opportunity to interview 185th air crew members and gain a better understanding of the unit’s air refueling mission.



The KC-135 was created specifically for air refueling and has been in continuous operation in the U.S. Air Force since it was first introduced in the 1950s. The aircraft is also used to transports people and equipment around the globe.



Passengers on the flight included RJ Breen and Morgan Jones from KTIV television along with Alyssa Tatsch from KCAU TV, and Mark Hahn from KSCJ Radio. Newspaper reporters included Mikaela Mackey and Rylan Howe from the Northwest Iowa Review, Hannah Schuh with the Sioux City Journal and Tim Loftus with the Sergeant Bluff Advocate.