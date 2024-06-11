Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    College and Career Fair

    CUBA

    04.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240423-N-JO823-1001 An In Touch production about a College and Career Fair at W.T. Sampson school on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 ChevalierLosada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927180
    VIRIN: 240423-N-JO823-1001
    Filename: DOD_110377582
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, College and Career Fair, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    school
    college
    fair
    career

