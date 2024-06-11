Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Brigade Combat Team Returns From Deployment

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Family and friends celebrate with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 11, 2024. The Soldiers were deployed to various locations across Europe to support NATO allies, to deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927178
    VIRIN: 240612-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_110377556
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Returns From Deployment, by SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Rock of the Marne

