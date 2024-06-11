2nd Brigade Combat Team Returns From Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927178" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Family and friends celebrate with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 11, 2024. The Soldiers were deployed to various locations across Europe to support NATO allies, to deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)