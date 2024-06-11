2nd Brigade Combat Team Returns From Deployment

Family and friends celebrate with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 11, 2024. The Soldiers were deployed to various locations across Europe to support NATO allies, to deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927178
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377556
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
