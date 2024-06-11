Unified Command discusses Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse response efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Unified Command members discuss the response efforts of the March 26, 2024, Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, April 23, 2024. The U. S. Coast Guard, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Witt O’Brien’s, and Maryland State Police worked together to ensure the safe and quick reopening of the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to commercial maritime transit through the Port of Baltimore. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)