    Unified Command discusses Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse response efforts

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Unified Command members discuss the response efforts of the March 26, 2024, Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, April 23, 2024. The U. S. Coast Guard, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Witt O’Brien’s, and Maryland State Police worked together to ensure the safe and quick reopening of the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to commercial maritime transit through the Port of Baltimore. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927174
    VIRIN: 240612-G-LB502-8060
    Filename: DOD_110377486
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Unified Command
    Baltimore Maryland
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024

