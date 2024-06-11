Unified Command discusses Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse response efforts

Unified Command members discuss the response efforts of the March 26, 2024, Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, April 23, 2024. The U. S. Coast Guard, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Witt O’Brien’s, and Maryland State Police worked together to ensure the safe and quick reopening of the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to commercial maritime transit through the Port of Baltimore. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
