Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 115: F-16 Program Office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this Leadership Log podcast, the AFLCMC Public Affairs Office speaks with Col. Amanda Okeson about her work as Senior Material Leader with the F-16 program office. Okeson also discusses how the F-16 has garnered an international following and how she views working in the acquisition field. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 11:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927171
    VIRIN: 240612-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110377416
    Length: 00:23:16
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 115: F-16 Program Office, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exploring AFLCMC&rsquo;s F-16 Program Office (PODCAST)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT