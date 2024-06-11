In this Leadership Log podcast, the AFLCMC Public Affairs Office speaks with Col. Amanda Okeson about her work as Senior Material Leader with the F-16 program office. Okeson also discusses how the F-16 has garnered an international following and how she views working in the acquisition field. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 11:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|927171
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377416
|Length:
|00:23:16
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 115: F-16 Program Office, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exploring AFLCMC’s F-16 Program Office (PODCAST)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT