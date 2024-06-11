Alpini Basic Climbing Course 24

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a basic climbing skills at palestra di roccia Landro, Brunico, Italy, June 11, 2024. The Alpini Basic Climbing Course is a basic skills climbing course that builds the fundamental foundations of technical climbing techniques. The US Army Mountain Warfare School will supplement Alpini-led POI to meet the US Army Basic Military Mountaineering Course requirements. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 11:14
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:04:45
Location:
|BRUNICO, IT
