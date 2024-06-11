On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. and allies gathered to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.
U.S. Airmen and allies conducted Bomber Task Force 24-3 in RAF Fairford, England
(U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 10:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927154
|VIRIN:
|240613-D-AY818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377190
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report: June 14, 2024, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT