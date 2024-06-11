U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927149
|VIRIN:
|240606-D-RU888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110377144
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, France & U.S. Commemorate D-Day 80, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT