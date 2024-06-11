Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    France & U.S. Commemorate D-Day 80

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 927149
    VIRIN: 240606-D-RU888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110377144
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, France & U.S. Commemorate D-Day 80, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay
    WWII80inEurope

