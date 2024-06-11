Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

    QATAR

    06.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Qatar.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 09:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 927144
    Filename: DOD_110377023
    Length: 00:38:17
    Location: QA

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Secretary of State
    Antony Blinken
    Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

