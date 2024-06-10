Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), support the 80th Anniversary of D-Day at Saint Mere Eglise, Normandy, France., June 6, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 08:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927132
    VIRIN: 240611-A-BZ540-1001
    Filename: DOD_110376892
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Soldiers
    Paratroopers
    Normandy
    Stronger Together
    DDay80
    80th Anniversary of D-Day

