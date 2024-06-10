A group of U.S. Army Paratroopers along with Paratroopers from Allied Nations conduct an Airborne Operation for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day onto Iron Mike Drop Zone, Saint Mere Eglise, Normandy, France., June 9, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 08:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927130
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-BZ540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110376885
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|SAINT MERE EGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY AIRBORNE OPERATION, by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
