    AFN Naples - D Day 80th Anniversary B-Roll

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    240606-N-RB149-1003 COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (June 6, 2023) B-Roll package covering the D Day 80th anniversary Memorial Ceremony held at the Normandy American Cemetery. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927115
    VIRIN: 240606-N-RB149-1003
    Filename: DOD_110376716
    Length: 00:13:46
    Location: FR

    This work, AFN Naples - D Day 80th Anniversary B-Roll, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples
    D-Day
    Normandy American Cemetery
    D Day

