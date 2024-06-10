B-Roll SMC Spring Cleaning

Sergeant Morales Club completed a Spring Cleaning at the SOS Villaggi Dei Bambini as part of the volunteer team to help Italian community.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 04:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927101
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-RW430-1247
|Filename:
|DOD_110376535
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
