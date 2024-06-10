The Act of Planning is Everything

U.S. Army LTC Peter Gustafson, Combined Planning Group One Lead and LTC Andy Collins, Combined Planning Group Two Lead, describe the process of presenting an attack plan to a commander and adjusting according to their recommendations and critiques, at the Malaysia Ministry of Defense, June 11, 2023. This part of the exercise is essential to achieving a better outcome during the wargaming stage. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (Video by U.S. Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|06.10.2024
|06.12.2024 03:09
|Package
|927098
|240611-N-XP917-5449
|DOD_110376480
|00:02:08
|MY
|0
|0
