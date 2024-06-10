Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Act of Planning is Everything

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALAYSIA

    06.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army LTC Peter Gustafson, Combined Planning Group One Lead and LTC Andy Collins, Combined Planning Group Two Lead, describe the process of presenting an attack plan to a commander and adjusting according to their recommendations and critiques, at the Malaysia Ministry of Defense, June 11, 2023. This part of the exercise is essential to achieving a better outcome during the wargaming stage. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (Video by U.S. Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 03:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927098
    VIRIN: 240611-N-XP917-5449
    Filename: DOD_110376480
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Act of Planning is Everything, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDOPACOM, USARPAC, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysia, Washington National Guard, US Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT