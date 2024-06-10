U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, operate combat rubber raiding crafts during an incidental combat rubber raiding craft course at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2024. The course was hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III MEF, to enhance small boat operator’s abilities while conducting operations in maritime environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|05.15.2024
|06.12.2024 02:12
|B-Roll
|927096
|240515-M-DY477-1001
|DOD_110376264
|00:04:35
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
This work, Marines With III Marine Expeditionary Force Conduct A Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Course, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft Coxswain
