    Marines With III Marine Expeditionary Force Conduct A Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, operate combat rubber raiding crafts during an incidental combat rubber raiding craft course at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2024. The course was hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III MEF, to enhance small boat operator’s abilities while conducting operations in maritime environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927096
    VIRIN: 240515-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110376264
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines With III Marine Expeditionary Force Conduct A Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Course, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft Coxswain

    TAGS

    CRRC
    EOTG
    Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft Coxswain

