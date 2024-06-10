Marines With III Marine Expeditionary Force Conduct A Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927096" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, operate combat rubber raiding crafts during an incidental combat rubber raiding craft course at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, May 15, 2024. The course was hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III MEF, to enhance small boat operator’s abilities while conducting operations in maritime environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)