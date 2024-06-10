David Garrison, Regional Program Manager for the American Red Cross at Yokota Air Base, shares his story. From providing critical aid to people around the world during natural disasters to helping servicemembers connect with their loved ones during emergencies, Garrison recounts the past, present, and future of his Red Cross career.
|06.10.2024
|06.12.2024 02:00
|Package
|927094
|240610-F-RI665-1001
|DOD_110376261
|00:01:00
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: David Garrison from Yokota Red Cross, by SSgt Skyler Combs
