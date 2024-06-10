Pacific Spotlight: David Garrison from Yokota Red Cross

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



David Garrison, Regional Program Manager for the American Red Cross at Yokota Air Base, shares his story. From providing critical aid to people around the world during natural disasters to helping servicemembers connect with their loved ones during emergencies, Garrison recounts the past, present, and future of his Red Cross career.