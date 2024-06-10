Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Spotlight: David Garrison from Yokota Red Cross

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    David Garrison, Regional Program Manager for the American Red Cross at Yokota Air Base, shares his story. From providing critical aid to people around the world during natural disasters to helping servicemembers connect with their loved ones during emergencies, Garrison recounts the past, present, and future of his Red Cross career.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 02:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927094
    VIRIN: 240610-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_110376261
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: David Garrison from Yokota Red Cross, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Red Cross
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    American
    Pacific Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT