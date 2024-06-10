2024 MWR Bahrain Strongman Challenge | AFN Bahrain InFocus Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Manama, Bahrain - The Morale Wellness and Recreation Department on NSA Bahrain hosted their first Strongman Showdown competition Friday, May 17th on Memorial Field. With events such as the sled push and pull, farmers carry, and tire flip contestants demonstrated their strength and agility on the field. Events like these forge campions, friendships and develop comradery on and off the field.