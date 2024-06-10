Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    106th Engineer Detachment Soldiers drill holes for explosives on troop project at Fort McCoy, Part 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 106th Engineer Detachment (Quarry) of the Wisconsin National Guard work on drilling holes into a hill with sandstone June 7, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a troop project. The engineers coordinated the special demolition project to complete a quarry-like dynamite operation on a hill at the installation. Soldiers with the 106th completed the demolition in blasts on June 8-9, 2024. The work is part of a much larger troop project they're supporting that is turning the area into an operations support area in the future for contractors, and more. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 01:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927092
    VIRIN: 240607-A-OK556-2892
    Filename: DOD_110376206
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Engineer Detachment Soldiers drill holes for explosives on troop project at Fort McCoy, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy troop projects
    106th Engineer Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT