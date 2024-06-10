Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplains take part in Jungle Religious Ministry Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.09.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Chaplains from across the Department of Defense participate in the Jungle Religious Ministry Course (JREL) at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 8-12, 2024. JREL teaches Chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)



    This video was made with footage from the films “For Thou Art With Me” 1967 by the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Pictorial Branch, “Yuletide Reflections” 1960 by the U.S. Navy's Chaplain Corps and “Colonel Chaplain Holland Hope travels to the U.S. Army special forces camp on Easter Sunday” 1967 as well as assets from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “Authentic Super 8 Film Frame with Sprocket Hole and Film Edge Flare” by A Oleksii/stock.adobe.com, 16 Film frame authentic film scan by Stas/stock.adobe.com and “Ambient Somber Dream” by Resolute Audio/stock.adobe.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 02:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927090
    VIRIN: 240524-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110376192
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chaplain

    Training

    TAGS

    Land Navigation
    Chaplain
    Jungle
    JWTC
    JREL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT