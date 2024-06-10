Chaplains take part in Jungle Religious Ministry Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Chaplains from across the Department of Defense participate in the Jungle Religious Ministry Course (JREL) at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 8-12, 2024. JREL teaches Chaplains basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and land navigation tactics to enhance religious ministry skills in harsh jungle environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)







This video was made with footage from the films “For Thou Art With Me” 1967 by the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Pictorial Branch, “Yuletide Reflections” 1960 by the U.S. Navy's Chaplain Corps and “Colonel Chaplain Holland Hope travels to the U.S. Army special forces camp on Easter Sunday” 1967 as well as assets from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “Authentic Super 8 Film Frame with Sprocket Hole and Film Edge Flare” by A Oleksii/stock.adobe.com, 16 Film frame authentic film scan by Stas/stock.adobe.com and “Ambient Somber Dream” by Resolute Audio/stock.adobe.com.