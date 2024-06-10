Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coverage of Engineer-led underground controlled demo for troop project at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is b-roll footage of a demo completed by the 106th Engineer Detachment of the Wisconsin National Guard held at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 8, 2024, as part of a troop project to break up a hill of sandstone for removal. The effort is part of a project that has been ongoing since 2021. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 00:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927087
    VIRIN: 240608-A-OK556-2543
    Filename: DOD_110376171
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coverage of Engineer-led underground controlled demo for troop project at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    troop project
    106th Engineer Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT