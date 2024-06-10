This is b-roll footage of a demo completed by the 106th Engineer Detachment of the Wisconsin National Guard held at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 8, 2024, as part of a troop project to break up a hill of sandstone for removal. The effort is part of a project that has been ongoing since 2021. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 00:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927087
|VIRIN:
|240608-A-OK556-2543
|Filename:
|DOD_110376171
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
This work, Coverage of Engineer-led underground controlled demo for troop project at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
