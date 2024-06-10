Pohang International Firework Festival is the third largest kind in South Korea. The III Marine Expeditionary Force band from Okinawa, Japan performed at the festival.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 22:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927085
|VIRIN:
|240601-N-RX807-6846
|Filename:
|DOD_110375992
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
