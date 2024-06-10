Gosangol Dinosaur Park located in Daegu, South Korea. you can find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and a family-friendly walking trail from this park.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 22:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927084
|VIRIN:
|240605-O-PQ498-2689
|Filename:
|DOD_110375980
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gosangol Dinosaur Park, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT