    Gosangol Dinosaur Park

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2024

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    Gosangol Dinosaur Park located in Daegu, South Korea. you can find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and a family-friendly walking trail from this park.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 22:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 927084
    VIRIN: 240605-O-PQ498-2689
    Filename: DOD_110375980
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gosangol Dinosaur Park, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

