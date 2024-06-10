More than 40 soldiers from the 1015th Maintenance Co. participated in hands-on training at the 63rd ECS/AMSA facility 64 in Fort Cavazos, Texas, from May to June as part of their Annual Training. Split into two groups, the soldiers received guidance from experienced military technicians using COACH principles, learning to maintain and repair a range of military equipment, including palletized load systems and various trailers and generators.
This training enhanced the soldiers' skills, boosting their operational readiness and enabling them to handle previously unfamiliar equipment. The effort totaled 582.5 hours, resulting in 60 completed work orders and 29 pieces of equipment meeting fully mission-capable (FMC) standards. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Chris Oposnow)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 20:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927068
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-PI744-4119
|PIN:
|240529-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110375855
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GAINESVILLE, TEXAS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1015 Maintenance Company Receives Hands On Training from 63rd Readiness Division During Annual Training, by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT