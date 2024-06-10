Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1015 Maintenance Company Receives Hands On Training from 63rd Readiness Division During Annual Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GAINESVILLE, TEXAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    More than 40 soldiers from the 1015th Maintenance Co. participated in hands-on training at the 63rd ECS/AMSA facility 64 in Fort Cavazos, Texas, from May to June as part of their Annual Training. Split into two groups, the soldiers received guidance from experienced military technicians using COACH principles, learning to maintain and repair a range of military equipment, including palletized load systems and various trailers and generators.

    This training enhanced the soldiers' skills, boosting their operational readiness and enabling them to handle previously unfamiliar equipment. The effort totaled 582.5 hours, resulting in 60 completed work orders and 29 pieces of equipment meeting fully mission-capable (FMC) standards. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Chris Oposnow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927068
    VIRIN: 240529-A-PI744-4119
    PIN: 240529-A
    Filename: DOD_110375855
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GAINESVILLE, TEXAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1015 Maintenance Company Receives Hands On Training from 63rd Readiness Division During Annual Training, by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Maintenance
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT