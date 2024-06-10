Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing 2023 Arctic Operational Air Refueling Year and Review

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    The 168th Wing celebrated their annual award winners and watched the 2023 Year and Review video during the annual award ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 9, 2024. Throughout 2023, the 168th Wing Airmen deployed in support of operations across the globe, participated in large-scale operational exercises with our partners and allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and defended the Arctic region, providing a 24/7 operational refueling mission ending the year with a Polar Bear Walk at Eielson Air Force Base to show the strength of the United States Air Force, Alaska Air National Guard 168th Wing Airmen and KC-135 Stratotankers. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927054
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-UF872-2001
    Filename: DOD_110374888
    Length: 00:09:17
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing 2023 Arctic Operational Air Refueling Year and Review, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Air Refueling
    Arctic operations
    Indo-Pacific
    168th Wing
    Year and Review

