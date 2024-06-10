168th Wing 2023 Arctic Operational Air Refueling Year and Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 168th Wing celebrated their annual award winners and watched the 2023 Year and Review video during the annual award ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 9, 2024. Throughout 2023, the 168th Wing Airmen deployed in support of operations across the globe, participated in large-scale operational exercises with our partners and allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and defended the Arctic region, providing a 24/7 operational refueling mission ending the year with a Polar Bear Walk at Eielson Air Force Base to show the strength of the United States Air Force, Alaska Air National Guard 168th Wing Airmen and KC-135 Stratotankers. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)