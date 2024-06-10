Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Communication Squadron’s Exercise Crown Talon b-roll package

    LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Communication Squadron work on Exercise Crown Talon, a communication outage exercise held May 31, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base. Exercises like this aid in producing mission ready Airmen for the era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927053
    VIRIN: 240611-F-KJ279-9824
    Filename: DOD_110374876
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    communications
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)

