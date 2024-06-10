XCTC 24-05 Sling Load Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard soldiers of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct a sling load exercise as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 10, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by SSG Arturo Guzman)