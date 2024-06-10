Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XCTC 24-05 Sling Load Training Exercise

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct a sling load exercise as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 10, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by SSG Arturo Guzman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927044
    VIRIN: 240610-A-PH391-4952
    Filename: DOD_110374637
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XCTC 24-05 Sling Load Training Exercise, by SSG Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sling load
    278ACR
    XCTC24-05
    XCTC278ACR

