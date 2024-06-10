U.S. Army National Guard soldiers of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct a sling load exercise as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 10, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by SSG Arturo Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927044
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-PH391-4952
|Filename:
|DOD_110374637
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XCTC 24-05 Sling Load Training Exercise, by SSG Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
