    Logistics Forces remote fueling exercise Interviews 2

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Active Duty fuels Airmen work together with the Army Reserves and Air National Guard participating in a joint logistics exercise at the Nebraska Air National Guard base, June 7, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This joint exercise provides a unique training opportunity for the Total Force to enhance readiness, joint operations, equipment interoperability, and communications. The Airmen fueled a KC-135 Stratotanker, a KC-46 Pegasus, and a B-52 Stratofortress during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 14:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 927041
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-JF418-1002
    Filename: DOD_110374585
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US

    This work, Logistics Forces remote fueling exercise Interviews 2, by MSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, Logistic Exercise

