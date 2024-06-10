Logistics Forces remote fueling exercise Interviews 2

Active Duty fuels Airmen work together with the Army Reserves and Air National Guard participating in a joint logistics exercise at the Nebraska Air National Guard base, June 7, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This joint exercise provides a unique training opportunity for the Total Force to enhance readiness, joint operations, equipment interoperability, and communications. The Airmen fueled a KC-135 Stratotanker, a KC-46 Pegasus, and a B-52 Stratofortress during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
