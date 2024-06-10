CF Gold Invites International Allies and Partners to Share Collective Vision of Future of Army Medicine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Medical Command, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) hosted the 18th annual Company Field General Officers Leadership Development Course, better known as CF Gold. CF Gold invites Allies and partners from around the world to help develop the future of Army medicine. This year there was a focus on how the US and its Allies and partners could better coordinate on a shared battlefield.



Music Credit: Milk by Cushy, provided by Epidemic Sound