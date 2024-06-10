Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CF Gold Invites International Allies and Partners to Share Collective Vision of Future of Army Medicine

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Medical Command, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) hosted the 18th annual Company Field General Officers Leadership Development Course, better known as CF Gold. CF Gold invites Allies and partners from around the world to help develop the future of Army medicine. This year there was a focus on how the US and its Allies and partners could better coordinate on a shared battlefield.

    Music Credit: Milk by Cushy, provided by Epidemic Sound

    Location: TEXAS, US

    Interoperability
    British Army
    CFGOLD24

