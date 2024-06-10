CF Gold Invites International Allies and Partners to Share Collective Vision of Future of Army Medicine

Army Reserve Medical Command, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) hosted the 18th annual Company Field General Officers Leadership Development Course, better known as CF Gold. CF Gold invites Allies and partners from around the world to help develop the future of Army medicine. This year there was a focus on how the US and its Allies and partners could better coordinate on a shared battlefield.
|06.05.2024
Date Posted: 06.11.2024
|Video Productions
|927039
|240605-A-XO050-1002
|DOD_110374540
|00:02:27
|TEXAS, US
|1
|1
