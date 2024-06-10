Discovering Dover: Dirt Boyz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carolynn Russell, 436th AW command chief, work alongside the 436th Civil Engineer Squadron Dirt Boyz during the first episode of Discovering Dover at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2024. Discovering Dover is a behind-the-scenes series of jobs around Dover AFB that help enable the base to provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)