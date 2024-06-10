AAFES & AER $2.49 to celebrate Army's 249th

The Army's birthday is June 14, which also serves as the final day of the 2024 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign, a yearly fundraising drive that gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn about programs available to them and donate. As the Army's official nonprofit, all donations go directly toward financial assistance for Soldiers, retired Soldiers and Army Families.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927027
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-DS387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110374357
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
