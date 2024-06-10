Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAFES & AER $2.49 to celebrate Army's 249th

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Kap Kim and Amanda Stairrett

    Army Emergency Relief

    The Army's birthday is June 14, which also serves as the final day of the 2024 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign, a yearly fundraising drive that gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn about programs available to them and donate. As the Army's official nonprofit, all donations go directly toward financial assistance for Soldiers, retired Soldiers and Army Families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927027
    VIRIN: 240611-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110374357
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES & AER $2.49 to celebrate Army's 249th, by Kap Kim and Amanda Stairrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    U.S. Army
    Army Emergency Relief
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    AER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT