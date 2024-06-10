AAFES & AER $2.49 to celebrate Army's 249th

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army's birthday is June 14, which also serves as the final day of the 2024 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign, a yearly fundraising drive that gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn about programs available to them and donate. As the Army's official nonprofit, all donations go directly toward financial assistance for Soldiers, retired Soldiers and Army Families.